TD Securities Lowers Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFN. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$13.59 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$7.91 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.27.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million. Analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

