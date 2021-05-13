Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CUF.UN stock opened at C$9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -5.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56. Cominar REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.77 and a 52-week high of C$10.43.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

