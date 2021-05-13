EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $517.00 at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $507.00 to $517.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $441.16 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $203.32 and a fifty-two week high of $466.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $430.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,349,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.