Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.84 ($24.52).

DTE opened at €16.71 ($19.66) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.33.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

