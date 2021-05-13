TD Securities Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$21.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$713.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$8.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.31.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.