ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $55.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.93.

ON stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $44.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $295,803,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after buying an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

