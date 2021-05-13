State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM opened at $168.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average of $132.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.