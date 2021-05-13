Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $34.20.

