Morgan Stanley Raises Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $18.50

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.25 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 31,552 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

