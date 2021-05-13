Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 101.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 177,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,899 shares of company stock worth $4,130,135. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.28 and its 200-day moving average is $157.06. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

