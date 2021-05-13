State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC opened at $125.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.94. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

