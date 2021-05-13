Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATCO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Atlas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.36 on Monday. Atlas has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,270,000. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 153,097 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 495,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.