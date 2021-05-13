State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,376.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

