Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $79.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

