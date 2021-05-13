Richard H. Zay Sells 3,782 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.69. Tennant has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter worth $19,687,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tennant by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after buying an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tennant by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Tennant by 1,424.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

