Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.