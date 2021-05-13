Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CGI stock opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $91.33.
GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
