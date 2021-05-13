Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

