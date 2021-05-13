7,200 Shares in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

