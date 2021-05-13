Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.81 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -283.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

