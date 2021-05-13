UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Motco raised its position in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

UGI stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

