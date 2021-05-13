Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 81,911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $135,287,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,637 shares of company stock worth $1,580,835 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

