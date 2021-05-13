Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 626 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $11,027,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $548.64 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $195.56 and a one year high of $647.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $578.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

