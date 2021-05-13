Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 4,275 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

NYSE:RVT opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.