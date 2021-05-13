Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.92 and traded as high as $27.84. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 134,813 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point raised Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $641.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

