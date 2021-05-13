EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $201,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.46 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

