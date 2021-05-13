Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 13,376 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,410% compared to the average volume of 533 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP opened at $135.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.