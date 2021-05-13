Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 13,376 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,410% compared to the average volume of 533 call options.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.
NYSE SAP opened at $135.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
