Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,010 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,361% compared to the typical volume of 206 put options.

EYES opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Second Sight Medical Products has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $178.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 874.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 339,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.