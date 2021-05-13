Devro (LON:DVO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $174.13

Devro plc (LON:DVO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 174.13 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 214.50 ($2.80). Devro shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 64,474 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £355.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 174.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Rohan Cummings purchased 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28). Also, insider Steve Good purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Insiders bought a total of 39,103 shares of company stock worth $7,410,690 over the last three months.

Devro Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

