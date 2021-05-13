Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average on Analyst Downgrade

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,425.37 ($18.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,617 ($21.13). Canaccord Genuity now has a GBX 1,725 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,635. Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 1,617 ($21.13), with a volume of 775,782 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.78 ($20.56).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders have bought 257 shares of company stock valued at $379,695 over the last 90 days.

The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -160.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,601.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,427.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

About Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

