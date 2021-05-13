Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $261.63

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.63 ($3.42) and traded as high as GBX 285.30 ($3.73). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 280.30 ($3.66), with a volume of 15,235,404 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 280.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Jeff Davies sold 74,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total value of £213,361.54 ($278,758.22). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £2,747.78 ($3,589.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,434 shares of company stock valued at $664,068 and have sold 295,085 shares valued at $86,590,164.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

