LSV Asset Management Sells 47,000 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $36.44 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.