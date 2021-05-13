Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

NYSE KSS opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $64.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kohl’s by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $161,471,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

