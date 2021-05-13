IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after buying an additional 854,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $332,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,941,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

