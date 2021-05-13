CWM Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

NYSE:AVY opened at $214.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.