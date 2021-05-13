Exane Derivatives Makes New $109,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

