Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 104,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $188.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $197.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

