Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,673 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,780% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

CMS stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

