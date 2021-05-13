CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 880 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $115.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.61. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.