BMO Capital Markets Raises Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $120.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.55.
NYSE:POST opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,837.05 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.88.
In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Post by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 98.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 120.7% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 63,295 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Post by 1.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 103,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.