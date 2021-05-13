BMO Capital Markets Raises Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $120.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.55.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE:POST opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,837.05 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.88.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Post by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 98.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 120.7% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 63,295 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Post by 1.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 103,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.