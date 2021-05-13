Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATH. Barclays upped their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.56.

ATH opened at $60.48 on Monday. Athene has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $292,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $2,326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,412 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

