Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 716 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $113.52 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.