Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 39,986 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,986 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of PulteGroup worth $53,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

