Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

