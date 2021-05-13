Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,755 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Twitter were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,177 shares of company stock worth $4,406,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

