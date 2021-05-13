Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) EVP Sells $615,243.67 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KMPR opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.44. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

