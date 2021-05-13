Credit Suisse Group Increases Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $95.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

BG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of BG stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bunge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,310,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,602,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $92,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

