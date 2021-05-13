Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,680 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

GIS stock opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

