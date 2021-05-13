Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $10.00 at DA Davidson

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

