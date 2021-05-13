Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $108.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.