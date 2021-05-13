Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to Post $0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,954,000 after acquiring an additional 97,384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 107.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 115,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 59,932 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

